Turkey national team announces final squad for the World Cup

The Turkey national football team, one of the most intense and attractive representatives of world football, has entered the final stage of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off overseas. The official 26-man squad that will represent Turkey in this long-awaited football festival hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico has been officially announced.

The head coach has selected the most skilled stars who are shining both in the domestic league and at Europe's leading grand clubs. Below, you can find a detailed look at the final squad that will take the field for Turkey's historic campaign at the Mundial.

Official squad of the Turkey national team:

Goalkeepers:

Altay Bayindir (Manchester United, England)

Mert Gunok (Fenerbahce)

Ugurcan Cakir (Galatasaray)

Defenders:

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray)

Caglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce)

Evren Elmali (Galatasaray)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton, England)

Merih Demiral (Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia)

Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce)

Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim, Germany)

Samet Akaydin (Rizespor)

Zeki Celik (Roma, Italy)

Midfielders:

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter, Italy)

Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce)

Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray)

Orkun Kokcu (Besiktas)

Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

Forwards:

Arda Guler (Real Madrid, Spain)

Baris Yilmaz (Galatasaray)

Can Uzun (Eintracht, Germany)

Deniz Gul (Porto, Portugal)

Irfan Kahveci (Kasimpasa)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus, Italy)

Kerem Akturkoglu (Fenerbahce)

Oguz Aydin (Fenerbahce)

Yunus Akgun (Galatasaray)

Who are Turkey's group stage opponents?

As a quick reminder, the Turkey national team has been drawn into a very interesting quartet for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage that is sure to put on a real show for the fans.

According to the draw results, the Turkish players will compete for a spot in the knockout stages against one of the tournament hosts — the dangerous USA, the intense South American side Paraguay, and the resilient Australia.

The battle to advance from this group will undoubtedly be fierce. We wish the Turkish team, known for their unique and attacking style of football, great success in the upcoming World Cup!