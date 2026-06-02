Benfica to replace Mourinho by bringing in Premier League manager

Fulham manager Marco Silva is very close to leaving the London club to join Benfica in Lisbon. The Portuguese tactician is seen as the primary candidate to replace Jose Mourinho. Benfica's management has made a serious move for their top target ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Telegraph, the 48-year-old manager is likely to end his five-year stint in West London and return to his homeland. Benfica has offered the former Everton and Watford boss a salary of over £4 million per year. Since Marco Silva's current contract expires next month, the Lisbon giants have the opportunity to sign him without a significant buyout clause.

Marco Silva admitted he has not made a final decision about his future following the win over Newcastle United. "To be honest, I don't know if I will decide something for sure or not. We will talk to the club again and then make a decision together," the manager emphasized. His departure could be a major blow for Fulham, as the team achieved high results under his guidance.

The void at the Estadio da Luz arose following the departure of the legendary Jose Mourinho. The experienced tactician is preparing to return to Real Madrid for the second time in his illustrious career. These changes are part of a general trend in the Premier League involving the departures of managers like Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, and Oliver Glasner.

Fulham's management has now begun searching for a suitable replacement for Marco Silva. The club understands that replacing the manager who achieved a record 54 points will not be easy. Currently, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is seen as one of the main candidates.