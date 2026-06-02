Real Madrid beats Bayern and Chelsea to sign Premier League star

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Real Madrid beats Bayern and Chelsea to sign Premier League star

Real Madrid is on the verge of a major transfer to strengthen its defensive line. After leaving Liverpool, Ibrahima Konaté is set to continue his career in the Spanish capital. According to reports from AS, the central defender will sign a four-year contract with the Madrid club once Florentino Pérez wins the presidential election. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 27-year-old French defender addressed fans on social media following his departure from Liverpool, expressing regret over leaving the club in this manner. According to him, negotiations to extend his contract unexpectedly collapsed. Although it was reported in April that the parties were close to an agreement, the transfer issue ultimately came to the fore.

In the race for Ibrahima Konaté, Real Madrid beat not only Bayern but also Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. The defender joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for 40 million euros.

Last season, Konaté made 51 appearances in all competitions and scored 2 goals. Although Liverpool finished the season in fifth place and secured a Champions League spot, the management decided to part ways with coach Arne Slot.

Real MadridLiverpoolIbrahima KonatéTransferFootball
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