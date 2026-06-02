Hojiakbar Alijonov expected to recover from injury in one week

As the Uzbekistan national team continues its preparations for the World Cup, unfortunate news regarding the squad has emerged. Defender Hojiakbar Alijonov felt discomfort in his calf muscle during training.

According to the UFA press service, the player underwent medical diagnostic and clinical examinations. Experts concluded that Alijonov will need approximately one week to fully recover.

This situation is a significant signal for the team preparing for the World Cup. Before the tournament, the physical condition of every player, how they handle training loads, and the recovery process are of particular importance. Especially with increased competition in the defensive line, having every player healthy is crucial for Fabio Cannavaro's staff.

The UFA report states that Hojiakbar Alijonov is currently undergoing individual recovery training under the supervision of the medical staff. This means the player is temporarily working away from the main group. The main goal is to prevent the injury from worsening, fully restore the muscle, and ensure a safe return to the pitch.

“At the moment, Alijonov is undergoing individual recovery training under the supervision of the medical staff,” the report says.

Calf muscle discomfort is a common occurrence in football. High-intensity training, long travel, and changes in climate and pitch conditions put extra strain on the body. It is natural for the coaching and medical staff to be very cautious in such situations.

Alijonov is one of the key players for our national team. He stands out for his active movement in the defensive line, his ability to push forward along the flank, and his determination in stopping opponent attacks. Therefore, it is natural that his shift to individual training, even for a short period, attracts the attention of fans.

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team played a friendly match against Canada before the World Cup and lost 0:2. This match was a useful test for Fabio Cannavaro's charges. The team's strengths and weaknesses were visible during the game, and it was clear that more work is needed to adapt to the international tempo.

After the match against Canada, any news regarding injuries is naturally taken seriously. There are more important preparation stages and historic World Cup matches ahead. The main task for the coaching staff now is to keep the players physically healthy, mentally prepared, and tactically stable.

The one-week recovery period for Alijonov is not a cause for major concern. However, during this time, the player must be careful, strictly follow medical advice, and not rush back to the pitch. Before the World Cup, the most important thing is to make decisions that consider the entire tournament, not just one game.

Every player is important for the Uzbekistan national team. Especially before the first World Cup, every detail, every position, and every healthy player in the squad is of great significance. Therefore, Alijonov's recovery process is being closely monitored.

Fans are waiting for the player to recover quickly and return to group training. As the World Cup approaches, every piece of news carries great weight. In the current situation, the best path is not to rush, to fully treat the injury, and to return to the pitch ready.

This small break should not become a major problem for Alijonov. Through medical supervision, individual training, and proper recovery, he can return to action soon. In the historic challenges facing our national team, every healthy player is worth their weight in gold.