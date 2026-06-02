What kits will Uzbekistan wear in all their World Cup matches?

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, interesting details about the tournament are being revealed one by one. The latest news concerns the kit colors that the national teams in Group K will wear during the group stage.

According to reports, the Uzbekistan national team will play all their group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup in their primary white kit. This is a significant detail for fans, as the white kit will become the iconic symbol of our national team's first-ever World Cup appearance.

As everyone knows, Group K includes Portugal, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uzbekistan. The colors for players, goalkeepers, referees, and even ball boys have been predetermined for every match.

Uzbekistan will face Colombia in the first round on June 17. In this match, our representatives will wear an all-white kit: jersey, shorts, and socks will all be white. Our goalkeeper will wear an all-orange kit for this encounter.

The Colombia national team is scheduled to play against Uzbekistan in a kit featuring dark blue and neon green elements, distinct from their primary kit. The Colombian goalkeeper will wear a light purple and light gray kit.

On June 23, the Uzbekistan national team will play their second round match against Portugal. This match will also see our players in white. Portugal will wear their traditional red kit, featuring a combination of red and dark green elements.

The Portugal goalkeeper will wear a neon green kit in this match. Uzbekistan's goalkeeper is also set to wear a neon green kit against Portugal. Thus, in this match, our national team players will appear in white, and our goalkeeper in green.

In the third round of the group stage, Uzbekistan will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 27. Our representatives will also wear white in this match. DR Congo will play in a red kit, and their goalkeeper will wear green.

Uzbekistan's goalkeeper is set to wear a gray jersey, black shorts, and black socks against DR Congo. Thus, our national team goalkeeper will wear three different kits in the three group stage matches: orange against Colombia, neon green against Portugal, and gray-black against DR Congo.

These details might seem minor to football fans, but at the World Cup level, everything is meticulously planned. Kit colors are crucial for visual clarity, refereeing, broadcast quality, and distinguishing teams from one another.

For Uzbekistan, these details are even more valuable, as our national team is participating in the World Cup for the first time. Therefore, every match, every date, every opponent, and even every kit color becomes part of historical memory.

The Uzbekistan national team in white will now defend our country's honor on the 2026 World Cup pitches. This color can be seen by fans as a symbol of purity, trust, a new chapter, and big dreams. The first step in the first World Cup will be taken in this very kit.

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team is in Group K of the 2026 World Cup alongside Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The group is not easy, and the opponents are strong, but for our national team, this tournament is not just about participation, but an opportunity to show the world how Uzbek football has grown.

Now, fans are waiting not only for the result on the pitch but also for the historic scene: the Uzbekistan national team in white on the World Cup stage. This is a special emotion, a special pride, and the football festival the whole nation has been waiting for.