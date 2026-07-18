Yulduz Usmonova changes her image and appears with a new look! (video)

·84·Culture
Yulduz Usmonova changes her image and appears with a new look! (video)

Yulduz Usmonova has posted videos on social media regarding her new look. They show the singer in the process of changing her image.

In the video clips, it can be seen that the artist has chosen a modern hairstyle and is getting her hair cut. The stylist selected an option that suits the singer's facial features and overall style.

The new hairstyle was warmly received by fans. In the comments, users are writing that Yulduz Usmonova's changed look turned out beautiful and that the hairstyle suits her well.

Such a change by the singer quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Followers continue to react to the video.

Yulduz Usmonova
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