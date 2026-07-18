Will Lionel Messi retire from international football: Lionel Scaloni responds

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the rumors surrounding captain Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup final against Spain. As speculation grows in the football world that this could be the 39-year-old legend's final international match, the coach stated that he has no definitive information on the matter. This is reported by Goal.com .

At a press conference in New York, while answering questions about his captain's future, Lionel Scaloni emphasized that the decision rests solely with the player. According to the coach, Messi continues to perform at a high level and never ceases to amaze everyone every time he steps onto the pitch.

The captain's last dance?

Lionel Messi is proving his peerless quality in the current tournament. With 8 goals and 4 assists, he is leading the top scorers' race alongside Kylian Mbappé. Messi played a major role in the 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final, leading his team to the decisive match.

"To be honest, I have no idea about his plans. You have to ask him about that. He doesn't stop surprising us, and he is the only one who will make the decision," Scaloni noted in his conversation with journalists. The coach's response indicates that Messi's future with the national team remains open.

Historic success and gratitude

Ahead of the final, Lionel Scaloni praised his players' achievements over the last few years. He mentioned that he spoke with the players individually, expressing his gratitude for their resilience and consistency. In the coach's opinion, the results achieved by the Argentina national team today were unimaginable a few years ago.

"I and the entire coaching staff are eternally grateful to the players. Reaching the World Cup final and maintaining such a high level for so many years is not easy. It is simply a miracle. I hope we win the final, but regardless of the result, this journey can serve as an example for everyone," said the coach.

The decisive match between Spain and Argentina is in the global spotlight, not only for the championship title but also as a potential farewell match for Lionel Messi. Football fans in Uzbekistan are also eagerly awaiting this historic encounter.