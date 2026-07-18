Deco faces a difficult choice: Thoughts ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final

The football world is on the eve of the decisive match of the World Cup hosted by the USA. The final between Argentina and Spain at the magnificent stadium in New York has become an emotional event not only for fans but also for professional experts. In particular, Barcelona sporting director Deco admitted that he is facing a difficult choice regarding who to support in this clash. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The head of the Catalan club has arrived in the USA to watch the final match in person. For him, this game has a special significance, as club legend Lionel Messi and a number of talented players currently representing Barcelona will be on the pitch. According to Goal.com, Deco feels a bit uncomfortable due to his close ties with both sides.

Between a legend and the club's interests

In an interview with Cope, Deco shared his feelings. According to him, Lionel Messi is not only a former club member but also a close friend. At the same time, the Spanish national team includes graduates of the Barcelona academy and current team leaders. This leaves the sporting director caught in the middle.

"I always support my people, but my people are currently in both teams. Leo will always remain one of us. He is not only my friend but a living legend who has given his all for Barcelona and all football fans. The level he is playing at his current age is simply amazing," the former player emphasized.

On the other hand, the new generation of 'Blaugrana' in the Spanish squad makes Deco proud. He believes that the fact that the boys who represent the club's future are playing in the final of such a major tournament is a huge achievement for the club. Therefore, he noted that regardless of who wins, it will be a big celebration for the Barcelona family.

Road to the final and tactical advantages

The Spanish national team reached the final with an unbeaten 17-game streak. The victory over France in the semi-final showed how tactically mature they are. Argentina reached the final with a 14-game winning streak and eliminated England in the quarter-finals. Deco analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

"Spain has been playing very high-quality football since the semi-final. Argentina, although they faced difficulties in some matches, continues to win through character and willpower. Leo is creating miracles on the pitch. I think we are in for a tactical and entertaining final," Deco added.

This final is also of great interest to football fans in Uzbekistan. The clash between Lionel Messi's march toward another title and Spain's new generation is expected to be one of the brightest pages in football history. The match at the New Jersey stadium will clarify many things.