Lionel Messi reveals the most important lesson he learned in childhood

·46·Sport
Lionel Messi reveals the most important lesson he learned in childhood

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi revealed what life lesson football taught him from a young age. The 39-year-old star says that a person experiences more defeats than victories, and it is this process that shaped him as both a person and a player.

With Argentina reaching the World Cup final for the second time in a row, Messi's words carry special meaning.

Football was joy, not pressure

Messi recalled playing football in his childhood without thinking about results or grand goals.

“Since we were kids, we played football with great passion and enthusiasm — at school, in the street, in our neighborhood. We never thought about pressure,” he said at the Fanatics Fest event.

He emphasized that football was initially just a simple game and a way to spend time with friends. Later, it became the profession that defined Messi's entire life.

“You can't always win”

The Argentina captain noted that football is a team game and the opponent enters the pitch with the same goal.

“Football is a team game, and the opponent also wants to win every time. You can't always win,” Messi said.

In his opinion, accepting defeat and continuing to work hard afterward is one of the most important qualities in sports.

How did defeats change Messi?

Lionel Messi said he realized very early that life holds more challenges than achievements.

“I realized very early that a person experiences more defeats than victories. That helped me shape myself as a person and as a player,” he said.

Although Messi has won many trophies throughout his career, he has also endured painful defeats and failures in finals with the national team. However, he did not stop fighting and later achieved the greatest successes with Argentina.

Another historic final lies ahead

The Argentina national team will face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19.

This will be the Argentinians' second consecutive World Cup final. Now Messi must once again demonstrate the lesson he learned in childhood on the biggest stage: there may be many defeats, but the fight for the next victory never stops.

Lionel MessiArgentinaFootballWorld CupSports Psychology
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