Player number 91 ruins everything in the 91st minute (video)

·1·Sport
Player number 91 ruins everything in the 91st minute (video)

A rare and bizarre error occurred during the Conference League qualifying stage, the likes of which are seldom seen in the history of European competitions. A momentary lapse in concentration by a "Hamrun" player cost his team a spot in the next round.

Most interestingly, the player wearing number 91 committed the decisive error in the 91st minute.

The match was heading to extra time

In the second leg between Malta's "Hamrun" and the Faroe Islands' "Runavik," the regulation time failed to produce a winner.

The teams were set to continue their battle in extra time to determine who would advance to the next qualifying round. However, an unexpected incident occurred at the start of the first period of extra time.

The player thought the ball had gone out of play

In the 91st minute, the "Hamrun" player wearing number 91 assumed the ball had crossed the goal line during an opponent's attack.

Without waiting for the referee's whistle, he picked up the ball with his hands, preparing to take a goal kick. However, the ball had not fully crossed the line.

The head referee judged this action as a handball inside the penalty area and awarded a penalty kick.

One action decided the fate of the entire match

"Runavik" players converted the 11-meter spot kick, gaining a decisive advantage.

This goal secured a place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League for the Faroe Islands representatives. Meanwhile, "Hamrun" exited the European competition due to one player's inexplicable mistake.

The numbers also matched in a strange way

Another coincidence caused the incident to go viral on social media: the player wore number 91 and committed the error in the 91st minute.

In football, the fate of an entire season can sometimes be decided by a split-second decision. This time, that decision became one of the most memorable errors in the history of European cups.

HamrunRunavikMaltaFaroe Islands
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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