Andres Iniesta: It is impossible to completely neutralize the Lionel Messi factor

Legendary Spanish midfielder and 2010 World Cup winner Andres Iniesta shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming final. He emphasized that the performance and influence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi on the pitch are impossible to fully contain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Iniesta, who is currently preparing to begin his coaching career in Dubai, analyzed the dynamics of the final match in an interview with "El Partidazo de COPE". According to him, the Spanish national team should focus not on stopping the opponent's star, but on imposing their own style of play.

"Completely shutting down Messi is an impossible task. It depends more on how much pressure Spain can exert on Argentina through its own game, creating chances and capitalizing on them," the former Barcelona star noted. In his view, collective discipline must prevail over individual skill.

Mental preparation and the winning formula

Lionel Messi has proven his phenomenal form during this tournament, recording eight goals and four assists. Iniesta praised his former teammate's results, adding that one can only "take their hat off" to his determination and passion in every match.

At the same time, the legendary player urged the members of the Spanish national team to put fear aside before the final. He believes that mental stability is the key to victory in matches of this magnitude. "You should never play with fear. The Spanish players have built their confidence throughout the tournament and reached the final at a high tempo," says Iniesta.

According to Goal.com, Iniesta is satisfied with the current state of the Spanish national team. He says that regardless of who steps onto the pitch, every player knows their role, and it is clear that everything in the team is under control. This allows "La Roja" to put up a worthy fight against a strong opponent like Argentina.

As a reminder, the final match between Spain and Argentina is at the center of attention for the global football community. According to experienced experts like Iniesta, the balance between tactical discipline and containing Messi's individual magic will determine the champion.