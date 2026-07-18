A New Era in India's Space Industry: First Private Vikram-1 Rocket Reaches Orbit

·32·Technology
A New Era in India's Space Industry: First Private Vikram-1 Rocket Reaches Orbit

India's Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched its Vikram-1 rocket, marking the country's first mission to place a payload into orbit using a launch vehicle developed entirely by the private sector. This event is a turning point for the Indian space program and is expected to significantly strengthen the country's position in the global commercial space market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The test mission, named Aagaman, took off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. According to ixbt.com, all four stages of the rocket performed according to the planned flight profile. Vikram-1 carried six demonstration payloads designed to verify onboard systems and collect flight data before the start of commercial operations.

Private sector's victory in space

This flight is the biggest achievement since India opened its space sector to private companies in 2020. Skyroot Aerospace is currently India's first space-tech unicorn startup. The company now aims to lead the small satellite market, specializing in the rapid and customized deployment of assets to low Earth orbit.

The technical capabilities of the Vikram-1 rocket are also noteworthy. It is capable of delivering a payload of up to 300 kg to low Earth orbit. Such small-scale rockets are currently among the most in-demand technologies for launching communication, navigation, and remote sensing satellites.

According to Skyroot CEO Pavan Kumar Chandana, this maiden flight allows for the validation of ground test results and the collection of data necessary to transition to regular flights. The company plans to reduce launch costs and increase flight frequency in the future.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this event a historic milestone for the country's private space industry and congratulated the Skyroot team on the successful mission. This achievement proves that India can compete with leading nations in the space race not only at the state level but also through private entrepreneurship.

IndiaSpaceVikram-1Skyroot AerospaceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China's CXMT is replacing Samsung and Micron in the memory marketChina's CXMT is replacing Samsung and Micron in the memory marketToday, 16:28Robot Combat: First Tournament of EngineAI T800 Humanoids Held in ShenzhenRobot Combat: First Tournament of EngineAI T800 Humanoids Held in ShenzhenToday, 14:52NASA cancels mission to the far side of the Moon: $73 million project haltedNASA cancels mission to the far side of the Moon: $73 million project haltedToday, 14:28Honor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot CameraHonor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot CameraToday, 13:55Amazon Web Services Glitch: Customers Receive Trillion-Dollar BillsAmazon Web Services Glitch: Customers Receive Trillion-Dollar BillsToday, 13:21SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful craneSpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful craneToday, 12:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin