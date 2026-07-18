A New Era in India's Space Industry: First Private Vikram-1 Rocket Reaches Orbit

India's Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched its Vikram-1 rocket, marking the country's first mission to place a payload into orbit using a launch vehicle developed entirely by the private sector. This event is a turning point for the Indian space program and is expected to significantly strengthen the country's position in the global commercial space market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The test mission, named Aagaman, took off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. According to ixbt.com, all four stages of the rocket performed according to the planned flight profile. Vikram-1 carried six demonstration payloads designed to verify onboard systems and collect flight data before the start of commercial operations.

Private sector's victory in space

This flight is the biggest achievement since India opened its space sector to private companies in 2020. Skyroot Aerospace is currently India's first space-tech unicorn startup. The company now aims to lead the small satellite market, specializing in the rapid and customized deployment of assets to low Earth orbit.

The technical capabilities of the Vikram-1 rocket are also noteworthy. It is capable of delivering a payload of up to 300 kg to low Earth orbit. Such small-scale rockets are currently among the most in-demand technologies for launching communication, navigation, and remote sensing satellites.

According to Skyroot CEO Pavan Kumar Chandana, this maiden flight allows for the validation of ground test results and the collection of data necessary to transition to regular flights. The company plans to reduce launch costs and increase flight frequency in the future.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this event a historic milestone for the country's private space industry and congratulated the Skyroot team on the successful mission. This achievement proves that India can compete with leading nations in the space race not only at the state level but also through private entrepreneurship.