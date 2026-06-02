A real "storm" is about to begin in the European transfer market. Real Madrid has started serious work on strengthening its right-back position by bringing in a high-level performer. The latest target for "Los Blancos" is Denzel Dumfries, the skilled member of Inter Milan and the Netherlands national team.

World-renowned and influential The Athletic According to the latest breaking news from the publication, this fast Dutch defender has become one of the main and priority targets for the Madrid giants in the summer transfer window.

Personal terms ready, release clause known

According to reliable information from the source, representatives of the "Royal Club" have already made direct contact with the player's agents and managed to hold initial negotiations. Fortunately, reaching an agreement on personal terms for Denzel Dumfries will not be difficult for the Madrid side — the player himself is fully willing to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Currently, the official release clause in Denzel Dumfries's existing contract with Inter is 25 million euros. For the modern football market, such a valuation for a high-level defender is very satisfying to the Real Madrid management.

Perez's big plan: When will the transfer be announced?

Insiders claim that the officialization of this transfer is directly linked to internal political processes at the Madrid club. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez plans to officially complete this transfer if he secures another victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

If everything goes as planned, "Los Blancos" fans could hear the official news of Denzel Dumfries becoming a Real Madrid player after June 7. The arrival of such a strong and physically imposing defender is sure to be a real treat for Madrid fans! Follow the details of this global transfer on Zamin.