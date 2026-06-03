Most Sensational News Fans Awaited Before the World Cup

As the world's eyes turn to the pitches of North America, the air is thick with anticipation for a true football festival ahead of the long-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup. The final squads for all 48 participating national teams have been officially confirmed, presenting the football community with a series of surprising and unique statistics. Running from June 11 to July 19 and co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, this global tournament will be held in an expanded format for the first time in history, featuring a record 1,248 registered players. For 891 of these masters of the ball, this World Cup marks their debut, while 357 have previously graced this prestigious stage.

Meanwhile, the transfer market is heating up at club level: developments surrounding star striker Marcus Rashford, who has fallen out of favor at Manchester United, remain at the center of attention for football fans.

Legends' Historic Run at a Sixth World Cup

The upcoming World Championship will witness one of the greatest records in football history. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina captain Lionel Messi, and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are set to reach a rare pinnacle in their careers. They will etch their names in golden letters in the annals of football as the first players in the world to participate in six World Cups.

The tournament is also rich in contrasts regarding age and experience:

Name and National Team Age / Height Status Craig Gordon (Scotland) 43 years old Oldest player in the tournament Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 41 years old One of the three oldest participants Gilberto Mora (Mexico) 17 years old Youngest player in the World Cup Florian Wigele (Austria) 205 cm Tallest participant Cesar Yanis (Panama) 160 cm Shortest participant

Interesting Fact: The height difference between the tallest and shortest players at the World Cup is a full 45 centimeters! While 22 players in the squads are under 20 years old, 7 footballers have already crossed the 40-year threshold.

Battle of European Giants for Marcus Rashford

One of the hottest stories in the transfer market involves English football star Marcus Rashford. Having lost the trust of the Manchester United management since last summer, the 28-year-old striker is already attracting serious interest from five leading European clubs.

Rashford, who spent last season on loan at reigning Spanish champions Barcelona, can be permanently signed by the Catalans for £26 million. However, the Blaugrana have until June 15 to exercise this option, and the likelihood of the transfer decreases daily. The reason is that the Red Devils' management refuses to make any concessions to Barcelona and aims to cash in on the player at a more profitable price following his successful season.

Premier League and Bundesliga Giants Enter the Race

Suitors for Marcus Rashford are lining up not only from Spain but also from his home English Premier League. Currently, at least three prominent EPL teams are interested in the striker: Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham are showing serious interest.

Furthermore, German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are actively exploring the possibility of signing the English forward. The Munich side recently lost out to Barcelona in the transfer battle for Anthony Gordon. Now, they aim to fill this gap in their attacking line specifically with the experienced Marcus Rashford.

Follow every second of the World Cup and the most sensational deals of the transfer window with Zamin! The battle of the greats is approaching!