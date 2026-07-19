Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus Brands Unite: Strategic Changes Announced

Oppo, a leading player in the smartphone market, has announced a fundamental restructuring of its sub-brands, Realme and OnePlus. The primary goal of this large-scale reorganization is to optimize operations, reduce redundant functions, and allow each brand to focus on its core strengths in the global market. This was reported by ixbt.com based on official information. reports .

According to the new strategy, the Realme brand will now focus almost entirely on international markets. This means that new product launches and software updates will primarily target foreign users, including those in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries. Meanwhile, the development and advancement of products under the Realme brand in the domestic Chinese market will be temporarily suspended.

Market Segmentation and New Directions

In contrast to Realme, the OnePlus brand will shift its primary focus to the domestic Chinese market. While the company will continue to support users in India, it is expected to stop releasing new smartphones in European and North American markets. This clear division of labor will serve to reduce internal competition between brands under the BBK Electronics group.

The most interesting aspect of these changes concerns software. In the future, Realme and OnePlus devices worldwide will transition to the ColorOS skin developed by Oppo. Oppo aims to unify its three main Android interfaces — ColorOS, OxygenOS, and realme UI — into a single platform.

Unified Ecosystem and the Future of Software

It is reported that all active OnePlus devices will fully transition to the ColorOS system starting with Android 17. Future smartphones released under all three brands are expected to come pre-installed with the unified ColorOS skin. This will create conditions for users to receive system updates faster and utilize the capabilities of a single ecosystem.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the Realme brand holds a strong position with its affordable and high-performance models. The company's shift in focus to the international market could mean faster arrival of new models and improved technical support for local consumers. For OnePlus fans, the decision to exit the European market may potentially lead to some difficulties in finding global versions of devices in the future.

This strategic move will allow Oppo to save resources and compete more effectively against giants like Apple and Samsung. The specialization of brands and the unification of software could change the balance of power in the smartphone market in the coming years.