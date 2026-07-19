Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus Brands Unite: Strategic Changes Announced

·24·Technology
Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus Brands Unite: Strategic Changes Announced

Oppo, a leading player in the smartphone market, has announced a fundamental restructuring of its sub-brands, Realme and OnePlus. The primary goal of this large-scale reorganization is to optimize operations, reduce redundant functions, and allow each brand to focus on its core strengths in the global market. This was reported by ixbt.com based on official information. reports .

According to the new strategy, the Realme brand will now focus almost entirely on international markets. This means that new product launches and software updates will primarily target foreign users, including those in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries. Meanwhile, the development and advancement of products under the Realme brand in the domestic Chinese market will be temporarily suspended.

Market Segmentation and New Directions

In contrast to Realme, the OnePlus brand will shift its primary focus to the domestic Chinese market. While the company will continue to support users in India, it is expected to stop releasing new smartphones in European and North American markets. This clear division of labor will serve to reduce internal competition between brands under the BBK Electronics group.

The most interesting aspect of these changes concerns software. In the future, Realme and OnePlus devices worldwide will transition to the ColorOS skin developed by Oppo. Oppo aims to unify its three main Android interfaces — ColorOS, OxygenOS, and realme UI — into a single platform.

Unified Ecosystem and the Future of Software

It is reported that all active OnePlus devices will fully transition to the ColorOS system starting with Android 17. Future smartphones released under all three brands are expected to come pre-installed with the unified ColorOS skin. This will create conditions for users to receive system updates faster and utilize the capabilities of a single ecosystem.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the Realme brand holds a strong position with its affordable and high-performance models. The company's shift in focus to the international market could mean faster arrival of new models and improved technical support for local consumers. For OnePlus fans, the decision to exit the European market may potentially lead to some difficulties in finding global versions of devices in the future.

This strategic move will allow Oppo to save resources and compete more effectively against giants like Apple and Samsung. The specialization of brands and the unification of software could change the balance of power in the smartphone market in the coming years.

OppoRealmeOnePlusColorOSSmartphone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revolutionary Discovery in Space: First Rocky Exoplanet Capable of Supporting Life FoundRevolutionary Discovery in Space: First Rocky Exoplanet Capable of Supporting Life FoundToday, 02:51Waymo Robotaxi Operations Temporarily Suspended in San FranciscoWaymo Robotaxi Operations Temporarily Suspended in San FranciscoToday, 00:50Astronomers make an unexpected discovery: asteroid 1998 SH2 turns out to be a cometAstronomers make an unexpected discovery: asteroid 1998 SH2 turns out to be a cometToday, 00:20China's Kimi model shakes up the global technology marketChina's Kimi model shakes up the global technology marketYesterday, 23:51Tesla introduces new balance bike for kidsTesla introduces new balance bike for kidsYesterday, 22:19Decline in the US electric vehicle market: Honda and Sony projects haltedDecline in the US electric vehicle market: Honda and Sony projects haltedYesterday, 21:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone