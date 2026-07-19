Traffic police officer in China surprises tourist by speaking Kazakh

A video filmed in the city of Tekes, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a female tourist speaks with a traffic police officer, who responds fluently in the Kazakh language.

During the conversation, the officer notes that multilingualism is common in the region. She points out that it is widespread for the local population to be proficient in Mandarin, Kazakh, and Uyghur.

This situation highlights how people of various ethnicities living in Xinjiang use multiple languages in their daily lives. Such linguistic skills are particularly important when interacting with tourists.