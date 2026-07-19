Endangered tapir calf shown to the public for the first time in Płock, Poland

A rare Malayan tapir calf has been born at the Płock Zoo in Poland. This is recorded as the first such occurrence for zoos in the country.

The tapir calf was born on June 17. However, the administration did not rush to announce the news, as staff waited for it to safely pass the critical early period. After a few weeks, the calf was brought out to the outdoor enclosure with its mother, Krissa.

The Malayan tapir is an endangered species. It is estimated that there are fewer than 2,500 adult tapirs living in the wild in Southeast Asia.

In the last year, only 7 such tapir calves have been born in zoos worldwide. Three of them were born in European zoos. Therefore, the birth in Płock is considered an important result for the international breeding program.

The calf's parents were brought to Płock from two different zoos in the Netherlands. The mother is 5 years old, and the father is 3 years old. The pregnancy lasted 13 months and 10 days.

The newborn tapir weighed 10.5 kilograms. Now its weight has reached almost 30 kilograms.