Red dress, henna, and gold: Shahlo Salayeva's pre-wedding ceremony is being discussed on social media (video)

Singer Shahlo Salayeva held a traditional Turkish-style henna ceremony before her wedding. She shared photos and videos from the event on social media.

The singer appeared in a red dress for the ceremony. According to Turkish custom, henna is applied to the bride's hands. It is reported that Salayeva's sister-in-law applied the henna to her hand, which was then covered with gold.

The singer also shared her emotions regarding these moments. She commented, "What a beautiful tradition; may God grant us the blessing of always crying tears of joy."

During the ceremony, Shahlo Salayeva became emotional and shed tears. Her reaction was warmly received by her fans.

Social media users are congratulating the singer and wishing her a happy family life.