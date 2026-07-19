The Biggest Flops of the 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo, Neymar, and Others

The famous Portuguese publication «A Bola» has published a ranking of 23 players who failed to live up to expectations at the 2026 World Cup. This anti-ranking includes some of the brightest stars in world football, including the captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazilian forward Neymar, and English midfielder Declan Rice.

Zamin.uz presents the full list of players who failed to justify the trust of fans and experts in the tournament.

23 players who failed to perform as expected:

According to «A Bola», the list of the biggest flops of the 2026 World Cup is as follows:

Fernando Muslera (Uruguay)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

Joško Gvardiol (Croatia)

Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

Piero Hincapié (Ecuador)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Leroy Sané (Germany)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Declan Rice (England)

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Orkun Kökçü (Turkey)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Kenan Yıldız (Turkey)

Neymar (Brazil)

Arda Güler (Turkey)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

Raphinha (Brazil)

Representation by national teams: Which country has the most flops?

According to the published ranking, the country with the most players who failed in the tournament is Germany — 4 German players are included in the list.

The performance of other countries is distributed as follows:

Portugal, Brazil, and Turkey — 3 players each;

Uruguay — 2 players;

From each of the remaining countries, one representative was included in the list.

Final ahead: The battle for the 2026 World Cup title

The 2026 World Cup final match, which will determine the world's strongest team, July 19 will take place on. In the decisive match, Spain and Argentina national teams will face each other.

Recall that while Argentina is defending its title as the reigning world champion, the Spanish national team has not lost a single match during this tournament.