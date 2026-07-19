Infinix Note 60 Pro in a new design: Meet the 144 Hz screen and unique LED panel

Infinix has announced a new color palette for one of its most unusual and technologically advanced smartphones — the Note 60 Pro. The device is now available in modern metallic finishes such as Mist Titanium and Frost Silver. This innovation reinforces the brand's design aspirations, offering users not only powerful technical specifications but also an aesthetically perfect choice. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new colors join the existing Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown variants. Although the exterior has changed, the internal technical capabilities of the device remain at a high level. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, making it the first device in the brand's history to run on this platform.

Unique camera module and interactive LED panel

The most distinctive feature of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is the Active Matrix Display panel integrated into the camera module. This panel consists of 288 independent LEDs and is capable of displaying notifications, battery status, weather information, and various animations even when the main screen is off. This solution clearly sets the smartphone apart from other competitors on the market.

In terms of the screen, Infinix has made no compromises: the smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. Its refresh rate is 144 Hz, ensuring extreme smoothness in games and interface navigation. Peak brightness reaches a record 4500 cd/m², guaranteeing a clear image even on sunny days.

Power and multimedia capabilities

The device's autonomy is provided by a massive 6500 mAh battery. Users can utilize 90 W fast wired charging, 30 W wireless charging, and even reverse charging functions. The 3D IceCore VC cooling system is responsible for efficient heat dissipation.

Other notable features of the smartphone include:

High-quality stereo speakers tuned by JBL;

50 MP main camera (with optical stabilization and 4K video recording capability);

Gorilla Glass 7i protective glass and IP64 dust and water resistance standard;

Sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Regarding software, the Infinix Note 60 Pro runs on Android 16 with the XOS 16 skin. The manufacturer promises three major Android updates and five years of security updates for this model, meaning the device will remain relevant for a long time.