Lamine Yamal promises not to shave for a month if Spain becomes champion

·44·World
Lamine Yamal promises not to shave for a month if Spain becomes champion

Lamine Yamal has promised not to shave for a month if the Spanish national team wins the championship. The young footballer also mentioned that he is preparing a special gift for his fans.

According to him, if Spain wins the top prize in the tournament, he will gift Beats headphones to 100 of his fans.

This promise has sparked interest among Spanish fans ahead of the final. Yamal has been in the spotlight for Spain during the 2026 World Cup, and every appearance he makes before the decisive match is being discussed.

Spain will face Argentina in the final. For Yamal, this match holds special significance not only for the team trophy but also for the promise he made to his fans.

Lamine YamalSpainFootballWorld CupSports News
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