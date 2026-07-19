England defeats France to secure third place at the 2026 World Cup

·78·Sport
England defeats France to secure third place at the 2026 World Cup

The third-place play-off between France and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a high-scoring and intense encounter. The match ended 6-4 in favor of England.

For France, Kylian Mbappé scored a brace in the 48th and 66th minutes. Bradley Barcola scored in the 54th minute, and Ousmane Dembélé added another in the 90+6th minute.

England's goals were scored by Declan Rice in the 3rd minute, Ezri Konsa in the 18th minute, and Bukayo Saka in the 37th, 45+1st, and 87th minutes. Jude Bellingham added another goal in the 90+8th minute. Saka thus recorded a hat-trick in the match.

In terms of statistics, the teams were equal in shots, with both recording 18 attempts. England led 10-9 in shots on target.

The English also led in possession with 55 percent, while France had 45 percent. England completed 475 passes, and France completed 414. Pass accuracy was 92 percent for both teams.

Regarding fouls, France committed 13 and England 7. No yellow or red cards were issued during the match. Both teams were caught offside 3 times. England led 4-3 in corner kicks.

Following this result, England secured third place in the 2026 World Cup, while France finished the tournament in fourth place.

EnglandFranceBukayo SakaKylian MbappéJude BellinghamFIFA 2026
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup: 10 goals scored in the match between England and FranceWorld Cup: 10 goals scored in the match between England and FranceToday, 04:36The Biggest Flops of the 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo, Neymar, and OthersThe Biggest Flops of the 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo, Neymar, and OthersToday, 01:38Sobolev saves the day in the final seconds: Zenit are the Russian Super Cup winners!Sobolev saves the day in the final seconds: Zenit are the Russian Super Cup winners!Today, 01:36Chelsea Explodes in Transfer Market: Morgan Rogers Signed for Record FeeChelsea Explodes in Transfer Market: Morgan Rogers Signed for Record FeeToday, 01:33Kylian Mbappe on Didier Deschamps' departure: "We couldn't give our coach a worthy farewell"Kylian Mbappe on Didier Deschamps' departure: "We couldn't give our coach a worthy farewell"Today, 01:33The Final Battle for Bronze: France and England Lineups AnnouncedThe Final Battle for Bronze: France and England Lineups AnnouncedToday, 01:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar