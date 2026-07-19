England defeats France to secure third place at the 2026 World Cup

The third-place play-off between France and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a high-scoring and intense encounter. The match ended 6-4 in favor of England.

For France, Kylian Mbappé scored a brace in the 48th and 66th minutes. Bradley Barcola scored in the 54th minute, and Ousmane Dembélé added another in the 90+6th minute.

England's goals were scored by Declan Rice in the 3rd minute, Ezri Konsa in the 18th minute, and Bukayo Saka in the 37th, 45+1st, and 87th minutes. Jude Bellingham added another goal in the 90+8th minute. Saka thus recorded a hat-trick in the match.

In terms of statistics, the teams were equal in shots, with both recording 18 attempts. England led 10-9 in shots on target.

The English also led in possession with 55 percent, while France had 45 percent. England completed 475 passes, and France completed 414. Pass accuracy was 92 percent for both teams.

Regarding fouls, France committed 13 and England 7. No yellow or red cards were issued during the match. Both teams were caught offside 3 times. England led 4-3 in corner kicks.

Following this result, England secured third place in the 2026 World Cup, while France finished the tournament in fourth place.