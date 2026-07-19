Michael Olise Emerges from 10-Goal Thriller with Historic Record

The France national team finished the 2026 World Cup without a medal, but Michael Olise opened a new chapter in the history of the tournament. The 24-year-old winger provided two assists in the bronze medal match against England, breaking a record held by Pelé for over half a century.

Olise became the first player to record seven assists in a single World Cup. In doing so, the French player surpassed the Brazilian legend, who had provided six assists in the 1970 tournament.

Mbappé's goals put Olise in the history books

France was trailing England 0-4 after the first half. After the break, Didier Deschamps' team intensified their pressure on the opponent's goal.

In the 48th minute, Olise Kylian Mbappéprovided the assist for the first goal. In the 66th minute, their partnership worked again, bringing the score to 4-3 for France. This brought Olise to his seventh assist of the tournament.

Olise's 2026 World Cup stats:

7 assists;

new record for a single World Cup;

5 assists provided to Mbappé.

According to Opta, a single player providing five assists to a specific teammate in one World Cup is the highest result recorded since 1966.

Pelé's 56-year-old record broken

World Cup assist statistics have been fully tracked since 1966. During this period, Pelé's six assists in the 1970 World Cup had stood as the absolute record.

In that tournament held in Mexico, Pelé played a decisive role in Brazil's championship run. Now, 56 years later, Olise has set a new peak with seven assists.

Interestingly, Olise had five assists before the semi-finals. He failed to provide an assist in France's match against Spain, but in the bronze medal game, he set up his teammate twice to break the record in one go.

Historic result not enough for bronze

Despite a massive comeback in the second half, France could not save the match. England ultimately won 6-4 to secure the World Cup bronze medals. It was the third-highest scoring third-place match in World Cup history.

Despite France's defeat, Olise went down in history as one of the tournament's standout players. His tally of seven assists will become a new benchmark for future World Cups.

France left without bronze, but 24-year-old Olise showed the world that he is not just a winger, but one of the best playmakers of the new generation.