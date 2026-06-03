Ruben Dias Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Biggest Football Dream

On the eve of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, national teams and their leaders continue to share their plans. One of the world's best defenders and a pillar of Manchester City and the Portugal national team, Ruben Dias, shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming tournament. The talented player did not hide how fulfilling the long-standing dream and ultimate ambition of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is inspiring the entire squad.

Dias admitted that serving Ronaldo's path to championship glory gives every member of the national team a deep sense of responsibility and immense passion.

Team Atmosphere and Absence of Excessive Pressure

The Portuguese defender emphasized that the players are in high spirits mentally ahead of the World Cup and are firmly focused on their goal.

"Helping Cristiano win this tournament is an additional and very powerful source of motivation for all of us. We sincerely want this great victory not only for him but also for ourselves, our families, and the entire Portuguese nation. I can openly say that I do not feel any excessive mental pressure or anxiety in pursuing this goal," said Ruben Dias.

It is worth noting that for legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has turned 41, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will likely go down in history as the final World Cup of his illustrious career. Therefore, the Portuguese aim to make the most of this opportunity to present an unforgettable gift to their captain.

Portugal's Opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage

The group stage of the upcoming World Championship is set to be historic and extremely exciting for us, Uzbekistani football fans, as the Portugal national team will face our representatives in the quartet.

Group Participants Region Current Status Portugal Europe (UEFA) One of the Favorites Uzbekistan Asia (AFC) Historic Debutant and National Pride Colombia South America (CONMEBOL) Fierce and Dangerous Opponent DR Congo Africa (CAF) Physically Strong Team

Follow our national team's historic battles against these giants and the most thrilling moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with us on Zamin!