Lamine Yamal Could Miss World Cup Due to Injury

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Lamine Yamal Could Miss World Cup Due to Injury

The 2026 World Cup was expected to be the next major step for Lamine Yamal on his path to becoming the biggest star of his generation. However, an unexpected injury threatens to deprive the tournament of one of its brightest names. The Spanish wunderkind, who amazed everyone at Euro 2024, was set to be back in the spotlight two years later at the age of 18. But now, the situation could turn into a waiting game. Goal.com reports .

Lamine Yamal suffered a serious knee injury while on the verge of clinching another La Liga title with Barcelona. What initially appeared to be a minor issue has turned out to be far more serious, casting doubt on his participation in the World Cup. Although Luis de la Fuente included him in Spain's final 26-man squad, offering some reassurance to fans, his impact on the pitch remains uncertain.

The incident occurred on April 22 during a match against Celta Vigo. Seconds after scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot, Lamine Yamal collapsed onto the pitch, gesturing towards the bench. He has not played since. Reports indicate that Barcelona's management feared a muscle tear in his left leg. Recovery from such an injury requires at least eight weeks, and even then, a return to full match fitness is not guaranteed.

Nevertheless, the club's management and head coach Hansi Flick insist the wunderkind will be ready for the World Cup. A club statement read: "Tests have confirmed an injury to Lamine Yamal's left leg. The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. He will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to participate in the World Cup." This marks yet another tough blow in an injury-plagued season for the young talent.

Lamine YamalSpainBarcelonaWorld CupInjury
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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