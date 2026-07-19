Uzbek students win 4 medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad

The 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO-2026), held in Tashkent, concluded successfully for the Uzbekistan national team. All four members of the national team secured medals, representing the country with distinction.

The team earned a total of 1 gold and 3 silver medals. Rayhona Tuymurodova won the gold medal, while Jasur Mustafoyev, Azizmuhammad Hafizov, and Mirjalol Xomidjonov were awarded silver medals.

Uzbekistan hosted this prestigious Olympiad for the first time from July 10 to 19. Furthermore, this competition was recorded as the first International Chemistry Olympiad ever organized in the history of Central Asia. It brought together over 700 students, mentors, and official representatives from 93 countries.

In accordance with the President's decree dated September 30, 2024, winners of international subject Olympiads and their mentors are rewarded by the state with a one-time cash prize. According to the decree, the gold medal winner receives 1 billion 30 million soums, while silver medalists receive 618 million soums, and bronze medalists receive 412 million soums. Additionally, the teachers who prepared the winners are also awarded cash prizes, and their qualification category is raised by one level.