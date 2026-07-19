Arsenal were close, but a dramatic turn occurred in the Rogers transfer...

Arsenal had intensified negotiations with Aston Villa to secure Morgan Rogers, making the English player their primary target for the summer transfer window. However, the situation changed completely before the London club could finalize the deal.

According to the latest reports, another English giant intervened sharply in the negotiations, having a record-breaking offer accepted for the 23-year-old player.

Arsenal had agreed on personal terms with Rogers

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, representatives from Arsenal and Aston Villa were in constant communication regarding the transfer. Negotiations were positive, with reports suggesting the deal could reach approximately 100 million euros.

The source reported that Rogers had expressed his desire to join Arsenal and that an initial agreement on personal terms valid until 2031 had been reached. Other reliable sources confirmed that Arsenal had identified him as the primary candidate to strengthen their attacking line.

Aston Villa did not agree easily

The Birmingham club had not planned to sell Rogers and held a strong position in the negotiations. The player's current contract with Aston Villa runs until 2031.

For this reason, various sources valued him between 100 million and 130 million pounds. Rogers' age, versatility, and long-term contract caused his transfer value to skyrocket.

Chelsea changed the negotiations at the last minute

However, new information released on July 18 dealt a serious blow to Arsenal's plans. According to Sky Sports and Reuters, Chelsea have reached a 117 million pound deal with Aston Villa for Rogers.

The player is expected to sign a six-year contract after undergoing a medical examination. This sum will become one of the largest transfers in Chelsea's history. Although the clubs have not yet held an official presentation, the latest reports indicate that Rogers' destination will be Stamford Bridge, not Arsenal.

Will Arsenal now move on to other candidates?

Mikel Arteta's team saw Rogers as a versatile player capable of operating in multiple attacking positions. However, after Chelsea's record bid, the probability of Arsenal raising their price further has decreased.

The London club may now focus on other attacking players. According to Reuters, Julian Alvarez and Bradley Barcola are also among Arsenal's options.

Thus, even though Arsenal were close to the Rogers transfer and had even discussed personal terms, Chelsea's late but massive offer changed the entire scenario. The transfer market has once again shown its rule: until the signature is on the paper, the weight of the phrase 'almost done' is not very significant.