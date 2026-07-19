Redknapp slams Tuchel: Names two candidates for England manager job

Despite the England national team finishing the 2026 World Cup with a bronze medal, Thomas Tuchel could not escape criticism. Experienced manager Harry Redknapp stated that the 'Three Lions' have not reached a new level and named two English specialists who could lead the team.

However, Tuchel's contract with England has not yet expired. Therefore, this statement is currently more part of a heated debate following the World Cup than a sign of an imminent managerial change.

Redknapp points to two English managers

Harry Redknapp suggested that Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard could manage the England national team.

In his opinion, both specialists Thomas Tuchel could achieve results no less significant than those recorded.

'There are managers like Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard. I am sure they could achieve at least the same result as Tuchel,' said Redknapp.

These words from the former manager also spread across social media.

'Nothing has really changed'

Redknapp does not consider England's bronze medal as proof that Tuchel has taken the team to a completely new level.

He emphasized that the 'Three Lions' competed for the title again but failed to reach the final at the decisive stage.

'Let's not kid ourselves. He hasn't taken us to a new level. Nothing has really changed — we didn't make the final,' he said.

Tuchel was heavily criticized for his cautious tactics and defensive substitutions in the semi-final against Argentina. Despite leading 1-0, England eventually lost 1-2.

Bronze was still a historic result

England defeated France 6-4 in the third-place play-off. The high-scoring match, featuring a Bukayo Saka hat-trick, gave the team their best World Cup result since 1966.

England had finished fourth in their previous two semi-finals in 1990 and 2018. This time, the team won a World Cup bronze medal for the first time in their history.

In this sense, even though Tuchel did not reach the final, he oversaw England's best World Cup performance in 60 years in terms of results.

Tuchel's contract runs until 2028

Thomas Tuchel has been managing the England national team since the beginning of 2025. The Football Association extended the specialist's contract in February 2026 until the end of Euro 2028.

Tuchel also stated after the defeat to Argentina that he has no intention of resigning and plans to lead the team at the European Championship.

Therefore, the options of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard suggested by Redknapp are not yet official negotiations. But the pressure on Tuchel has not disappeared: the bronze medal was a historic result, but returning without a title is still only half a success in England.

Now the main question is — will the Football Association keep faith in Tuchel until Euro 2028, or will the post-World Cup criticism lead to an unexpected decision?