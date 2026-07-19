Harry Kane will not return to Tottenham: English striker extends contract with Bayern

England captain Harry Kane is set to continue his career in the German league. Following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, rumors had been swirling about the striker returning to Tottenham or moving to another major club. However, recent reports indicate that Kane has decided to stay at the Munich club. This is according to Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, Bayern management has granted the striker an extended vacation following the World Cup. At the same time, the German giants plan to use this break to accelerate negotiations on extending the player's current contract. According to information provided by Christian Falk, Kane rejected all external offers during the tournament to focus entirely on the national team.

Champions League dreams and the reality

While many fans dream of Harry Kane returning to his beloved club, Tottenham, it is very difficult to achieve in practice. The main reason for this is the player's thirst for trophies. The striker, now over 30, does not hide the fact that one of his biggest professional goals is to win the Champions League trophy.

Tottenham is currently undergoing a rebuilding process, and it is unlikely they will compete for the most prestigious European tournament in the coming years. Kane prefers to spend his peak years in a team capable of winning silverware. Therefore, despite his immense respect for the London club, he has chosen to remain in Munich.

The Real Madrid option and future plans

Real Madrid had also been mentioned as one of the main contenders for Harry Kane in the transfer market. However, since the Madrid club is currently focusing more on young talents and long-term projects, this path is considered closed for the English forward. This has created an additional opportunity for Bayern to retain their star.

The defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals had a significant psychological impact on Kane. On his social media, the player admitted that the void he feels is indescribable, noting how difficult it is to come so close to a dream for eight consecutive years only to lose it. This painful defeat is expected to motivate him even more to achieve major victories with Bayern in the new season.

In conclusion, Harry Kane has fully adapted to the Munich environment and has established a relationship based on mutual trust with the club's management. The parties are expected to reach an official agreement on a new deal in the coming days, which will put an end to the hopes of Tottenham fans.