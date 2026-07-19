Two-hour shootout occurred on the Pakistan-India border

Another armed clash has occurred in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region between India and Pakistan. On July 18, military forces from both countries engaged in a heavy shootout along the Line of Control that lasted approximately two hours, according to reports from the NDTV news channel citing sources.

It is reported that the shooting took place in the Rajauri sector. The Indian side claims that its military neutralized the movements of "terrorists" who were attempting to cross the border illegally.

This incident is noted as the first major violation of the ceasefire agreement since the conclusion of Operation "Sindur" in May 2025. Prior to this, minor armed skirmishes had been observed in the border region from time to time.

Analysts believe this incident raises concerns that tensions between the two neighboring nuclear-armed states could escalate once again. So far, there has been no official information regarding casualties or injuries on either side.