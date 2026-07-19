Ferran Torres close to PSG: What is behind Barcelona's decision?

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could continue his career in Paris. According to the Spanish press, negotiations between PSG and the Catalans have progressed, and the player himself is open to a new challenge.

However, the transfer has not been officially confirmed yet. The fate of the deal depends on the transfer fee and Barcelona's plans for their attacking line.

Negotiations are nearing a decisive stage

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG has started serious efforts to sign Ferran Torres. Negotiations between the parties have advanced significantly, and the Spanish player also views the move to the Parisian club positively.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique knows Torres' capabilities well. They previously worked together in the Spain national team, and the coach values the player's ability to operate in multiple attacking positions.

Nevertheless, the clubs have not yet announced an official agreement. Therefore, the transfer should be viewed as a high-probability negotiation rather than a done deal.

Why might Barcelona sell their forward?

Ferran Torres' contract with Barcelona runs until June 30, 2027. This means if the Catalans do not make a decision about his future this summer, the player will enter the final year of his contract next season.

There is also a financial aspect. Reports suggest that if the contract with Torres is extended, Barcelona would have to pay an additional 8 million euros to his former club, "Manchester City." Selling the player now could free the Catalans from this expense.

Furthermore, it is said that Barcelona plans to refresh their attacking line and sign a new center-forward. Torres' transfer could provide the club with funds and space in the wage budget for a new player.

Ferran had his most productive season

The 26-year-old forward played 49 matches in all competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring 21 goals. This was his best personal result in the Catalan squad.

Although Torres did not play in the starting lineup consistently, he became an important rotation player for Hansi Flick. He can operate as a center-forward and on both flanks.

Transfermarkt values his current market price at 50 million euros. Also, the player is currently registered with the number 7 in Barcelona's official squad.

Who benefits more from the transfer?

Through Torres, PSG could add a versatile and experienced player to their attacking line. Knowing Luis Enrique's style well will help him adapt quickly in Paris.

Barcelona, in turn, could direct the funds from the transfer toward signing a new forward and avoid the additional payment related to a contract extension.

But selling a player who scored 21 goals is not a risk-free decision. Torres showed his efficiency even without a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven. Now the main question is: will PSG make an official offer that satisfies Barcelona, or will this be another sensational transfer that remains just a rumor?