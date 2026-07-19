Will Infantino escape sanctions? The IOC's signal has been revealed...

FIFA President Gianni Infantino may avoid sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's suspension. Although the human rights organization FairSquare has filed a formal complaint, the IOC is in no hurry to conduct a full investigation.

According to The Guardian, the committee is reluctant to interfere in how international sports federations apply their own disciplinary rules. However, this situation has brought the issue of political influence and transparency in football back to the agenda.

FairSquare filed a complaint against Infantino

FairSquare reached out to the IOC after it was revealed that US President Donald Trump had spoken with Infantino regarding the Balogun case.

The organization believes that a FIFA leader discussing a player's punishment with a politician may violate the political neutrality rules established for IOC members.

Infantino has been an IOC member since 2020. According to the Olympic Charter, committee members must act independently of political and commercial interests.

Why might the IOC not launch an investigation?

Sources speaking to The Guardian suggest that there is very little appetite within the IOC to launch a formal investigation into this matter.

The primary reason cited is that FIFA has its own disciplinary system and internal appeal mechanisms. The IOC prefers to refrain from interfering in how an international federation applies its rules, especially if all internal legal avenues have not been exhausted.

At the same time, the IOC has not yet issued an official statement regarding whether Infantino has been cleared or if the case is closed. This refers to the potential position cited by the publication's sources.

How was Balogun's punishment altered?

Folarin Balogun received a straight red card in the USA's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The game ended in a 2-1 victory for the USA.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a one-match suspension but suspended the execution of the sentence for a one-year probationary period. As a result, the striker played in the quarter-final match against Belgium, which the USA lost 1-4.

Thus, the information in the initial text regarding a "minimum two-match suspension" does not align with the official decision: FIFA imposed a one-match ban and suspended it conditionally.

Trump did not hide that he spoke with Infantino

Donald Trump stated at an event before the World Cup final that he had called Infantino and asked him to reconsider Balogun's punishment.

He later emphasized that Balogun's participation was "one of Infantino's good decisions." This statement further fueled suspicions that political influence may have been exerted on FIFA's decision.

Infantino has not denied discussing the topic with Trump. However, he stated that the final decision was made independently by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and that its members acted based on the merits of the case.

Why did the decision cause controversy?

FIFA has not released the full written grounds for the Balogun case. The organization only stated that the decision was made taking into account all specific circumstances of the event and available evidence.

According to reports by The Guardian, the decision to suspend the punishment may have been made unilaterally by the Disciplinary Committee chairman, Mohamed Al-Kamali. If confirmed, this would differ from the three-person panel practice usually employed during the World Cup.

UEFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association also criticized the decision but have not yet filed a separate complaint with the IOC. Although the Belgian side considered appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), they did not pursue further action on the matter.

Has FIFA's influence surpassed the IOC's?

Another source for the publication suggested that the balance of power between the IOC and FIFA has shifted in favor of the football organization over the last 20 years.

According to this assessment, FIFA's massive commercial revenues, the global audience of the World Cup, and the ability to attract young fans may deter the IOC from entering into a conflict with the football body. This is not an official IOC statement, but an analysis by The Guardian's source.

For now, Infantino appears close to escaping sanctions. But the main question regarding the Balogun case remains open: was the FIFA decision the result of an independent legal process, or did high-level political dialogue influence its outcome?