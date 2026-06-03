What Could Uzbekistan's Projected World Cup Lineup Look Like? (Photo)

The Uzbekistan national team is on the verge of its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. One of the most intriguing questions for fans right now is which players Fabio Cannavaro will trust and what the starting XI might look like at the tournament.

A projected lineup circulating on social media depicts the Uzbekistan national team in a formation resembling a 4-2-3-1. It features Eldor Shomurodov as the central striker, Oston Urunov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev on the wings, and experienced midfielders like Odil Hamrobekov and Otabek Shukurov in the center.

Utkir Yusupov is listed in goal. He is considered one of the most experienced shot-stoppers in the national squad. On a stage as big as the World Cup, the goalkeeper's confidence, composure, and understanding with the defensive line will be crucial, as every save against opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo could be worth its weight in gold.

The defensive line includes Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abduqahhor O'rozov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Khojiakbar Alijonov. Naturally, the most attention in this unit is focused on Abdukodir Khusanov. The defender, who is developing at Manchester City, is expected to be a major strength and pillar for the national team.

Khusanov's physical power, pace, and determination in one-on-one duels are vital for Uzbekistan's defense. Having an experienced player like Rustam Ashurmatov alongside him could help maintain balance in central defense. Such a partnership plays a key role in neutralizing attacks from strong opponents.

The contributions of Nasrullaev and Alijonov at full-back will also be decisive. In modern football, full-backs do not just defend; they join attacks, provide width, and pressure the opposition's flanks. If they execute their duties correctly, Uzbekistan's game will look much more dynamic.

The pairing of Odil Hamrobekov and Otabek Shukurov is shown in central midfield. These two players can provide discipline, experience, and ball-playing ability in the middle of the park. Losing control of the midfield at the World Cup is almost tantamount to losing the match. Therefore, stability in this zone is essential for the team.

Hamrobekov's tenacity and Shukurov's playmaking ability could be central to Cannavaro's plans. They serve as the bridge between defense and attack. Against technically strong teams like Portugal and Colombia, every decision in midfield will carry immense significance.

The attacking line features Oston Urunov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, and Eldor Shomurodov. This trio could become Uzbekistan's most dangerous weapon. Urunov's individual dribbling, Fayzullaev's pace and creativity, and Shomurodov's experience and movement in the box could cause serious headaches for opposing defenses.

Oston Urunov has the ability to beat defenders on the wing, create chances with his speed, and add an element of unpredictability to the game. Abbosbek Fayzullaev has become one of the brightest stars of the national team in recent years. He moves freely with the ball, reads the game quickly, and knows how to spark attacks.

Eldor Shomurodov is positioned as the main focal point of the attack. The national team captain possesses vast international experience. He is important not only for scoring goals but also for creating space for teammates, drawing defenders away, and leading the attacking line.

The projected lineup in the image offers a balanced look for the Uzbekistan national team: strength and experience in defense, discipline in midfield, and pace and creativity in attack. Of course, this is not the official lineup. The final decision will be made by Fabio Cannavaro and his staff based on the players' fitness, training form, and the specific opponents.

Uzbekistan will face Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Each of these opponents has its own style and strengths. Therefore, Cannavaro's main task will be to select the appropriate tactical plan for each match and get the maximum out of his players.

Against Portugal, defensive organization and patience will be paramount. In the clash with Colombia, the battle in midfield and quick counter-attacks could be crucial. Against DR Congo, physical preparation, fighting for second balls, and caution during set-pieces will be decisive.

Fans are using this projected lineup to form their expectations ahead of the World Cup. Everyone has their own preferred variation, favorite players, and opinions. But one thing is certain: the Uzbekistan national team is heading into its historic World Cup debut with great hope and confidence.

Now, the most important things are keeping the players fit, solidifying the team chemistry, and maintaining composure on the big stage. Every match at this inaugural World Cup appearance is destined to go down in history. Who the main heroes of that history will be remains to be seen on the pitch.