FIFA Specially Recognizes Abduqodir Husanov's Historic Achievements

·80·Sport
FIFA Specially Recognizes Abduqodir Husanov's Historic Achievements

Another piece of joyful news has arrived from the international arena, filling the hearts of Uzbek football fans with immense pride. FIFA, the governing body of world football, published a special and exciting post on its official Instagram page dedicated to Abduqodir Husanov, the solid defender of our national team and the English giants Manchester City.

While introducing the bright star of Uzbek football to the global audience, the organization highlighted the remarkable path of success our compatriot has traversed in such a short time.

The First Uzbek in English Football History

In its statement, FIFA highly praised Abduqodir Husanov's historic step in the English Premier League (EPL), considered the center of modern football. As is known, our talented player joined one of the world's strongest clubs, Manchester City, in January 2025. Thus, he secured a firm place in the annals of history as the first Uzbek professional footballer to play and debut in the prestigious EPL.

Furthermore, last summer, Husanov successfully participated in the Club World Cup, held in a completely new format hosted on the pitches of the USA, as part of the Citizens squad.

New Format and Uzbekistan's Historic Qualification

Now, our 21-year-old defender faces the biggest and most responsible test of his career. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held for the first time in football history with an expanded lineup, featuring exactly 48 national teams participating in the tournament.

Historic Victory: This new and expansive format has opened the doors of true happiness for our beloved Motherland, alongside many developing football nations. The Uzbekistan national team has officially secured a spot in the World Cup finals for the first time in its history!

From Youth Success to the World Stage

The international organization also recalled Husanov's significant achievements not only in senior football but also with the youth national team. In his time, he:

  • Won the prestigious AFC U-20 Asian Cup and lifted the championship trophy as captain of the Uzbekistan U-20 team.

  • Reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, competing against the world's strongest teams alongside his squad.

Today, Abduqodir Husanov, cherished by millions of compatriots and fans, stands ready to make Uzbekistan known on the world's most prestigious football stage and to write new historic pages.

We, in turn, wish great victories to our skilled defender and our national team in the upcoming World Cup matches! Stay with us on Zamin for the hottest and most exciting news about Uzbek football and world sports!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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