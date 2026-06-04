Husanov Could Be a Player Suited to the Barcelona Style — Alex Roca

Alex Roca, technical director of FC Barcelona's academy in Kyrgyzstan, shared his thoughts on the career of Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov in an interview with Eurasia Football.

— You have worked within the Barcelona system. Do you think Abduqodir Husanov, who is currently playing under Guardiola, could join Barcelona in the future?

— For me, Guardiola is a coach who changed football. During his time at Barcelona, he transformed our understanding of the game and later continued this style at other clubs. His teams perform at the highest level.

Husanov possesses key attributes that fit this style. He is strong, fast, moves efficiently on the pitch, and can play under pressure. This is a crucial factor for a modern center-back.

Manchester City is one of the strongest clubs in the world. There is high competition, fast-paced play, and significant demands. A player needs time and mental development to adapt. He has this potential. Now it is important how he navigates this process.

— Husanov's journey from Uzbekistan to England was not easy. He could not prove himself immediately and faced health issues. Then came the championships of Belarus and France, and now he has reached the level of Manchester City. It is a big story, isn't it?

— Yes, Husanov's path is an example for the entire region. If an Uzbek footballer can go through such stages, then others have opportunities too. Perhaps scouts will now pay more attention to Central Asia.

However, at this level, being just strong and fast is not enough. Understanding the game, reading situations, and making decisions under pressure are also very important.

In Guardiola's system, a center-back is not just a player who wins the ball. He initiates attacks, plays under pressing, and helps build team play. If Husanov develops these aspects, he will become even stronger.

— So, is such a player suitable for the Barcelona philosophy?

— Yes. In Guardiola's football, understanding the game, making quick decisions, ball control, body positioning, and controlling space are of great importance. If a player develops these skills, he can reach a higher level. Husanov has the foundation for this; the rest depends on hard work, time, and adaptation.