Rafael Leão May Miss Opening Match of World Cup

On the eve of the start of the anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026, the Portugal national team and its millions of fans were alarmed by unexpected worrying news. One of the team's fastest and most dangerous attackers, winger Rafael Leão, who plays for Italian club AC Milan, is at risk of watching the upcoming World Cup matches from the stands.

This unpleasant situation was caused by the player's misconduct and on-field altercation during a recent friendly match against the Chile national team (2:1). At that time, Leão had a heated argument with an opposing defender and received a direct red card.

FIFA's Strict Oversight and Expected Punishment

Although the clash occurred in a friendly match, excessive aggressive and rough actions on the pitch do not seem to go unpunished. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee is reviewing this situation separately.

It is reported that there is a very high probability that the disqualification (suspension) imposed on him will extend beyond the scope of friendly matches to official competitions.

Leão's Fate: Potential Scenarios Depending on Penalty Duration

The talented footballer's near future and his ability to help the national team depend on FIFA's final decision. The development of the situation is clearly shown in the following integrated table:

Possible Penalty Duration Imposed by FIFA Specific Matches and Dates the Player Will Miss Impact of the Situation on the Team 1-match suspension June 10 Friendly match against Nigeria. Not a major loss for the national team; he will serve the suspension before the World Cup. Long-term strict penalty At least June 17 The opening official match within the 2026 World Cup group stage against DR Congo national team. Portugal will be forced to take the field without their star in the crucial start of the World Cup.

Background: Rafael Leão's failure to control his emotions in the match against Chile could cost the Portugal national team dearly. Disqualifying such key players over trivial altercations before major tournaments like the World Cup could easily disrupt head coach Roberto Martínez's plans. The upcoming match against DR Congo will determine the responsibility of advancing from the group. We hope that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee does not assess the situation too harshly, and Leão will grace the World Cup matches with his speedy raids. We wish the guys calmness and luck in the upcoming games!

Follow the World Cup diary, the latest insights from the Portugal national team camp, and FIFA's official decisions always with us on the Zamin pages!