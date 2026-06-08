Uzbekistan's probable lineup against the Netherlands revealed

Today, the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will play its final friendly match before the World Cup. Our representatives will face one of the strongest teams in European football, the Netherlands, in this important clash.

Playing against such an opponent before the Mundial is a huge test for Uzbekistan. The Netherlands is known for its fast attacks, strong midfield, high pressing, and physically powerful players. For Fabio Cannavaro, this match is an opportunity to see the team's real condition, test tactical plans, and draw final conclusions regarding the starting lineup.

Ahead of the match, several foreign publications have published their predicted lineups. In particular, “Sports Mole” has also presented the probable starting lineups for both the Netherlands and Uzbekistan.

According to this publication, the Netherlands could field the following players: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake, De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders, Summerville, Depay, and Gakpo.

As for the Uzbekistan national team, “Sports Mole” has listed the following players in the starting lineup: Yusupov, Sayfiev, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Fayzullaev, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Urunov, and Shomurodov.

Soccer365 portal has also released its predicted lineup for this match. According to them, the Netherlands is expected to play in a 4-3-3 formation. Verbruggen is expected in goal, with Ake, Van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Dumfries in the defensive line. Reijnders, Gravenberch, and De Jong are expected to play in midfield, while Gakpo, Depay, and Summerville are predicted to lead the attack.

It is clear from this lineup that the Dutch team relies on ball possession, central dominance, and fast attacks through the wings. De Jong and Gravenberch can dictate the tempo in the center, while Gakpo and Depay can pose a constant threat in attack. The defensive line, led by Van Dijk, has a great advantage in aerial duels and positional play.

For Uzbekistan, Soccer365 predicts a 5-4-1 formation. Otkir Yusupov may start in goal, with Farrukh Sayfiev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, and Sherzod Nasrullaev in defense. Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Odil Khamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, and Oston Urunov are listed in midfield, with Eldor Shomurodov in the center of the attack.

This formation shows that Cannavaro may choose a cautious and balanced game plan against the Netherlands. Playing with 5 defenders serves to stop the opponent's wing attacks, create density around the penalty area, and look for opportunities for fast counter-attacks.

In particular, Abdukodir Khusanov's role in central defense will be of great importance. The defender is expected to be one of our team's main pillars against the Netherlands' strong attackers in one-on-one duels, aerial balls, and positioning.

The duo of Khamrobekov and Shukurov in midfield will need to maintain balance in the center. They may be tasked with escaping opponent pressure, fighting for second balls, and initiating fast counter-attacks. Fayzullaev and Urunov can cause problems for the Dutch defense with their speed, dribbling, and unexpected movements through the wings.

Eldor Shomurodov is listed as the sole central forward in the attack. In this case, the captain is required not only to participate in goal-scoring situations but also to hold the ball, create space for teammates, and play an important role in the transition from defense to attack.

The match against the Netherlands is not just a simple friendly for Uzbekistan. It is one of the most serious rehearsals before the World Cup. Every mistake, every correct decision, and every tactical episode against a strong opponent will provide important data for Cannavaro's staff.

Before the Mundial, the main task for our national team is to maintain order in defense, withstand opponent pressure, not lose the ball in the center, and effectively use opportunities in counter-attacks. These are exactly the aspects that will be tested against a strong team like the Netherlands.

Of course, the announced lineups are currently just predictions. The final decision will be made by Fabio Cannavaro and the Netherlands coaching staff before the game. However, these predictions give fans an idea of how the match might unfold tactically.

The Uzbekistan national team is heading into its final friendly match before its first World Cup. The opponent is strong, the test is serious, and the responsibility is great. Now, fans are waiting for a disciplined performance, character, and actions that will provide confidence before the World Cup from Cannavaro's students.