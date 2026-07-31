Disciplinary penalties in English football are set to be significantly toughened starting from the new season. From now on, players and managers who violate rules related to discrimination on or off the pitch will face long-term suspensions. This was reported by the influential BBC news outlet.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about the specifics of this historic decision and the new punishment mechanisms.

The FA's "Red Line": Who is in the target zone?

Ahead of the new season, The Football Association (FA) has unprecedentedly toughened disciplinary measures for players, managers, and all other match participants. The matter concerns "aggravated breaches of rules."

According to the updated regulations, if an offense directly or indirectly points to one or more of the following characteristics, it will be treated as the most serious crime:

Ethnic origin or race;

Skin color or nationality;

Religion or belief;

Gender or sexual orientation;

Disability.

From 10 down to 6: How are penalty periods determined?

The FA's new guidelines set clear and strict boundaries for regulatory commissions. Now, when cases of discrimination are identified, the following sanctions will apply:

Standard penalty: It has been established that in the above cases, commissions must apply a standard suspension of at least 10 matches . This is several times higher than previous penalties. Toughening of the penalty: If the commission deems there are serious aggravating factors (such as repeat offenses or inciting public hatred), the suspension period may exceed the standard 10 matches. Mitigating factors: If mitigating factors are identified by the commission, the suspension period may be reduced. However, the regulations strictly stipulate that the penalty must still be no less than six matches .

"This is despicable behavior" — FA statement

The Football Association praised this decision as an important step toward fostering an environment of mutual respect in football and eradicating all forms of hatred.

"Tougher measures are necessary to combat this despicable behavior. Therefore, the updated disciplinary guidelines stipulate that a strict standard penalty will be applied in such cases," the FA said in an official statement.

Key information table

Indicator Details Effective date From the new season (2024/25) Standard penalty Minimum 10-match suspension Mitigated minimum penalty 6-match suspension (cannot be fewer) Those subject to penalties Players, managers, club officials Types of discrimination Race, religion, gender, disability, etc.

Conclusion: A new era of football discipline

This revolutionary change in England could serve as an example for other leagues in world football. Such a sharp escalation in disciplinary measures is expected to boost order and mutual respect on the pitch. Clubs will now be forced to pay closer attention to the behavior of their staff and players, as a 10-match ban could severely damage a team's seasonal goals.

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Do you think this new rule in England will help reduce racism and discrimination? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Based on BBC analysis.