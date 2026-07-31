Francisco Conceição could move to Manchester United

Juventus are forced to sell one of their key players to improve their financial situation and strengthen the squad with new signings. According to GOAL.com, Portuguese winger Francisco Conceição has caught the attention of Manchester United, and this transfer could become one of the most sensational deals of the winter transfer window, reports Goal.com .

It has been revealed that the Turin club is finalizing negotiations to sign Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and Kerim Alajbegovich from Bayer Leverkusen. Since these two players are expected to cost over 90 million euros, the Italian giants have decided to sell some of their players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and cover their transfer market expenses.

Transfer Details and Jorge Mendes's Role

World-renowned agent Jorge Mendes is actively negotiating to secure Francisco Conceição, and an official offer from Manchester United is expected in the coming days. According to the English press, the Red Devils are considering including striker Joshua Zirkzee in the deal to lower the transfer fee.

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee is currently struggling to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup at Old Trafford, and Roma are also showing interest in his services. Since the Juventus head coach values this player highly, a cash-plus-player swap deal is seen as a realistic option.

The Bianconeri have set Francisco Conceição's valuation at 60 million euros. Although the player has repeatedly stated that he wants to stay at the Turin club and fulfill his contract to the end, the club's management is ready to let him go to restore financial balance.

As a reminder, Francisco Conceição joined from Porto last year and has achieved notable results in his 82 appearances for the team during this time. The Premier League giants are currently looking for a player with precisely these qualities.