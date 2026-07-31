Swiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes Bern

·44·World
Swiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes Bern

Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply condemned the Swiss government for opposing the entrenchment of the principle of neutrality in the country's constitution. According to the diplomat, Bern's "flexible neutrality" actually means a lack of neutrality and "bends" only to suit Switzerland's own interests.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about Zakharova's statement on her Telegram channel and the controversial history of Swiss neutrality.

"Insulting the ocean": Zakharova's sharp statement

Maria Zakharova called the position of the Swiss government — which has built its statehood on the principle of neutrality for four hundred years — incomprehensible and illogical. The government is explaining to its citizens that this principle cannot be enshrined in the constitution because then it would actually have to be followed.

"To call this an abyss is to insult the ocean," Zakharova writes.

Historical "stains": Cooperation with Nazi Germany and the letter "J"

Looking back at the history of Swiss neutrality, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative recalled controversial events during the Second World War. According to Zakharova, the Swiss National Bank bought approximately 1.2 billion pounds sterling worth of gold from the German Reichsbank.

"The financial system of the 'neutral country' was part of the circulatory system of the German war machine," she emphasized.

In addition, the diplomat recalled that back in 1938, even before the war, the Swiss government asked German authorities to add the letter "J" to the passports of German Jews. This was supposed to allow Swiss border guards to identify them and deny entry.

Today's position: Leaning towards Kyiv and Brussels

Zakharova emphasized that Switzerland's "flexible neutrality" bends only where and to the extent that it is profitable.

"In the 1940s, it leaned towards Berlin because the gold and the market were right there. Today, it leans towards Kyiv and Brussels. That is why the Federal Council is strictly against introducing it into the constitutional text," the diplomat explained.

In Zakharova's view, Bern forgot the true essence of neutrality as soon as it began accepting train wagons filled with Reichsbank gold.

International law and "New Morality"

Zakharova stressed that Switzerland's position is also groundless from the standpoint of international law.

  • The Hague Conventions: According to the 1907 Hague Conventions, permanent neutrality cannot be "flexible." The Fifth Convention requires the neutral party to apply restrictive measures equally to both belligerent sides.

  • Sanctions and financing: Switzerland has synchronized its sanctions list with the European Union and is acting as a party that openly finances and arms the Kyiv regime.

"Flexible neutrality" legally means a lack of neutrality. A kind of flexible purity as a norm of the "New Morality," Zakharova concluded.

September 27 — Referendum Day

On September 27, Switzerland will hold a vote on the "Neutrality Initiative," which demands the introduction of the formula of "permanent and armed neutrality" into the Basic Law and a ban on participating in sanctions regimes.

The government and parliament, meanwhile, are recommending that citizens vote against this initiative. In their view, enshrining neutrality in the constitution creates "inflexibility" and limits freedom of maneuver in foreign policy.

Key Information Table

Indicator

Details

Date

September 27

Event

"Neutrality Initiative" referendum in Switzerland

Initiative Goal

Introduce "permanent and armed neutrality" into the constitution

Government Position

Against (limits foreign policy freedom of maneuver)

Zakharova's Criticism

"Flexible neutrality" means no neutrality

Historical Debates

Cooperation with Nazi Germany, letter "J" in passports

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Maria ZakharovaSwitzerlandBernRussian Foreign MinistryTelegram
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