Terrible Test: Death Toll from Earthquake in Japan Rises to 34

The death toll from the devastating earthquake on the island of Kyushu, in southwestern Japan, has risen to 34 people. Aftershocks and a severe heatwave following the disaster are leaving residents facing new, even harsher trials. Thousands of people, fearing the collapse of buildings, are forced to spend their nights in their cars, BBC reports.

Devastation and Fear of Aftershocks

As a reminder, on Tuesday, July 28, a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers. The tremors caused serious damage to residential buildings, critical infrastructure, roads, and power grids.

Since the main earthquake, more than 100 aftershocks have been recorded in the region. These repeated tremors are panicking even residents whose homes survived. Fearing being trapped under rubble, people refuse to enter enclosed buildings.

Thousands of Residents Living in Cars

Many local residents are spending their nights in private cars located in parking lots and parks. Sleeping in a car is not only uncomfortable but also poses a serious health risk.

The situation is further aggravated by the anomalous heat observed in the region. Staying inside a closed car in the scorching heat increases the risk of heatstroke. In addition, sitting motionless for a long time can lead to the development of "economy class syndrome" (deep vein thrombosis). Many victims are left without air conditioning and water.

Rescue and Evacuation Operations

According to the latest data, approximately 9,500 local residents who lost their homes or live in dangerous areas have been placed in temporary evacuation centers.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the region. Thousands of specialists, including police, firefighters, and Defense Forces military personnel, have been deployed. Rescuers are racing against time to search for people who may be trapped under the rubble. Priority work is being carried out at major facilities such as the destroyed Aeon shopping center and the Nippon Paper plant in Yatsushiro.

Japan — In the "Ring of Fire"

Japan is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of extremely high seismic activity. The country frequently experiences tremors, and about 20 percent of the world's strongest earthquakes occur here. This requires constant vigilance and preparedness from the region's population.

Key Information:

Indicator Details Location Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu Island, Japan Date July 28, Tuesday (main earthquake) Magnitude 6.8 Focal Depth ~10 km Fatalities 34 people (as of July 30) Aftershocks More than 100 Evacuees ~9,500 people

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