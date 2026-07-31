Francisco Conceicao could move to Manchester United

·42·Sport
Francisco Conceicao could move to Manchester United

According to Goal.com, Juventus is preparing to sell its winger Francisco Conceicao in order to improve its financial situation and strengthen the squad with new players. English side Manchester United is showing serious interest in the Portuguese footballer, and well-known agent Jorge Mendes is actively involved in the transfer process. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Turin club is working actively in the transfer market. Juventus is close to signing Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen. The total investment for these two players is expected to exceed 90 million euros, which requires the club to sell several players in the coming weeks.

The club management is looking for ways to restore financial balance and raise funds for transfers. Therefore, the team's future and the list of players put up for sale are in the spotlight of the head coach and officials. Francisco Conceicao occupies one of the main positions on the list of candidates to leave.

Transfer details and Jorge Mendes's role

Francisco Conceicao was acquired from Porto last year. Although French clubs Rennes and Paris FC are currently interested in his services, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa from the Premier League have also made initial inquiries. Juventus is demanding 60 million euros for the player's transfer.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is working on this deal and is expected to bring an official offer to the Continassa headquarters in the coming days. According to information distributed by the English press, Manchester United could also include Joshua Zirkzee in this transfer agreement.

Joshua Zirkzee option and future plans

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee is currently not seen as a regular starter for Manchester United. Roma is also showing interest in him. The player's contract runs until June 2029, with an option to extend for another year.

If the parties reach an agreement, an exchange option involving cash and Joshua Zirkzee cannot be ruled out. For Juventus, this provides an opportunity to overcome financial difficulties and register new players.

Francisco ConceicaoJuventusManchester UnitedJoshua ZirkzeeJorge Mendes
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