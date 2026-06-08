Uzbekistan's starting lineup against the Netherlands announced

National teams continue their friendly matches as part of preparations for the World Cup. Having qualified for the Mundial for the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national team will face another important test today.

Led by Fabio Cannavaro, the "White Wolves" will play a friendly match against the Netherlands before the World Cup. The match against one of the strongest teams in European football is expected to be a very serious test for our representatives.

The starting lineup for the Uzbekistan national team for this match has been announced. Cannavaro has placed his trust in experienced players and those who have solidified their place in the national team in recent years.

Uzbekistan's starting lineup against the Netherlands:

Goalkeeper:

Otkir Yusupov

Defenders:

Abdukodir Khusanov Farrukh Sayfiev Rustam Ashurmatov Sherzod Nasrullaev Jahongir Urozov

Midfielders:

Akmal Mozgovoy Otabek Shukurov Oston Urunov Abbosbek Fayzullaev

Forward:

Head Coach: Fabio Cannavaro

Substitutes:

Abduvohid Nematov, Iskanderov, Eshmurodov, Botirali Ergashev, Hamdamov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Jaloliddinov, Igor Sergeev, Esanov, Karimov, Ulmasaliev, Rakhmonaliev, Amonov, Jiyanov, Temirov.

It is clear from this lineup that Cannavaro may focus on defensive solidity and quick counter-attacks against the Netherlands. The presence of players like Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Sherzod Nasrullaev, and Jahongir Urozov in the defensive line shows that the team will play compactly and with discipline at the back.

In particular, a great responsibility rests on Abdukodir Khusanov in this match. The Manchester City defender is expected to be a key figure for our team in one-on-one duels, aerial battles, and positioning against the Netherlands' strong and fast attackers.

Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, and Oston Urunov will operate in midfield. The main task in this line will be to escape opponent pressure, maintain possession, support the defense, and transition quickly to attack. Every decision in the center of the pitch against a team like the Netherlands is crucial.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Oston Urunov can cause problems for the opponent's defense with their speed, dribbling, and unpredictable movements. Their activity on the wings or in the half-spaces is expected to create opportunities for Eldor Shomurodov.

In the center of the attack, our national team captain Eldor Shomurodov will start. In this match, Eldor is required not only to be active in scoring situations but also to hold the ball, link up play, and lead his teammates forward.

The match against the Netherlands is not just a simple friendly for Uzbekistan. It is one of the most important preparation stages before the World Cup. The team's defensive organization, physical condition, tactical discipline, and mental readiness will be tested against a strong opponent.

This match is also of great importance for Fabio Cannavaro. The Italian specialist will once again review the starting lineup, defensive understanding, balance in midfield, and attacking options before the Mundial.

The Uzbekistan national team is participating in the World Cup for the first time. Therefore, every friendly match, every episode, and every player's movement is of special importance. The match against the Netherlands will be a serious rehearsal for the "White Wolves" before the big stage.

Fans expect a courageous performance, organized defense, quick attacks, and confident actions from our national team. The opponent is strong, the test is difficult, but such matches prepare the team for major tournaments.