Kylian Mbappe Faces Cristiano Ronaldo's Dilemma at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is currently under immense pressure as the main star of Real Madrid's attack. This situation recalls the burden once shouldered by club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite a productive start to his career in Spain, the French forward is being accused of arrogance and disrupting team balance. According to Goal.com reports .

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart came to Mbappe's defense, emphasizing that the criticism is unfounded. In his opinion, claims that Paris Saint-Germain improved after the Parisian's departure are being misinterpreted. Van der Vaart stated that labeling Mbappe as arrogant is unfair and that he is simply the team's biggest star.

"It makes me angry when people say Mbappe is arrogant. At PSG, he was the only world-class star. When you play with such a player, others tend to stay in his shadow. And when the team fails to win, all the blame falls on him," said the former Dutch footballer.

Recalling his time playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Van der Vaart explained how having a "mega-star" in the squad affects teammates' performance. He noted that although there were better options on the pitch, everyone tried to pass the ball to Ronaldo. Currently, Mbappe is experiencing similar tactical pressure.

"At a big club like Real Madrid, everyone is criticized like crazy. Even when Ronaldo played, he was always blamed if the team lost. But you have to understand that Ronaldo scored 60 goals a season, and Mbappe is showing similar results now. I don't understand why fans are criticizing him; he was the best player last season too," Van der Vaart added.