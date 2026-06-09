Van Dijk's comments on yesterday's match spark debate in his homeland

The Netherlands national team defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in their final friendly match before the World Cup. Despite the victory, the post-match comments from 'Oranje' captain Virgil van Dijk sparked various discussions in the country.

The match in New York was the final preparation stage for the Netherlands ahead of the tournament. Ronald Koeman's side secured the win, but there are many questions regarding the quality of play, conversion of chances, and overall movement on the pitch.

After the match, Virgil van Dijk gave an interview to NOS, stating that he felt positive about the result.

"This result gives a good feeling," said the Dutch captain.

He emphasized that this game allowed the team to adapt to local conditions ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan. Van Dijk also admitted that the process of getting used to the pitch conditions and climate is not yet fully complete.

"It's clear that we haven't fully adapted to these conditions yet. The pitch dried out quickly, and in such a situation, it becomes difficult to play between the lines," the defender said.

The captain noted that there were positive aspects in the match. In his opinion, the Netherlands created several good opportunities in the first half. Van Dijk compared this situation to the previous game against Algeria.

"We created good chances in the first half. It reminded me of last week's game against Algeria. We had opportunities then too, but couldn't score and lost 0-1," he said.

However, such soft and cautious comments from Van Dijk did not please everyone in the Netherlands. Former player Pierre van Hooijdonk, who analyzed the match in the studio, did not hide his surprise at the captain's reaction.

In his view, Van Dijk should have been much more critical of the team's performance after such a game. Especially in the final warm-up match before the World Cup, it is natural to expect a more open and firm assessment from the captain if the team's play did not look perfect.

"I consider Van Dijk a great captain and player. But there are situations where you have to evaluate the team's performance and react a bit more harshly. You should have shown at least a little dissatisfaction or frustration regarding the quality of play," said van Hooijdonk.

This sentiment shows how high the demands are in the Dutch football environment. Even after a win, the shortcomings in the team's play are seriously discussed. Because from a national team like the Netherlands, not just results but high-level football is expected at the World Cup.

Although the Dutch were ahead in the match against Uzbekistan, the situation became quite tense towards the end. Fabio Cannavaro's side managed to equalize and came very close to a draw. Only a penalty awarded in the final minutes of the match brought victory to the Netherlands.

In that regard, Van Hooijdonk's criticism is understandable. The Netherlands is a team heading to the World Cup with big goals. There is a view that such a team should have controlled the game against an opponent like Uzbekistan, which is participating in the World Cup for the first time, much more confidently.

Van Dijk, however, approached the situation differently. He prioritized the result and the adaptation process. The captain believes such games are necessary before the tournament to get used to conditions, see flaws, and draw necessary conclusions.

Both views have their own logic. On one hand, a win is a win. On the other hand, such mistakes and lethargy can be costly at the World Cup. In a major tournament, opponents exploit every gap. Here, a "good feeling" is not enough; precision and stability on the pitch are also required.

With this victory, the Netherlands concluded their final preparation stage before the World Cup. Now, Ronald Koeman's staff will prepare for the opening match against Japan. It is in that game that the Dutch will need to demonstrate their true form.

For Uzbekistan, this match was another valuable experience. Our national team fought until the end against a strong opponent, equalized, and came very close to a draw. This situation, and the discussions in the Netherlands, show that the "White Wolves" did not give their opponent an easy game.

The conclusion is simple: the Netherlands won, but questions remain. Van Dijk said he felt positive about the result, while experts are demanding more from the team. Before the World Cup, such debates are a signal for the Dutch: in a major tournament, not only the score but also the quality of play will be decisive.