Criminal clash in Charvak: 13 people detained

A power struggle broke out between criminal groups over the beaches of the Charvak reservoir in Tashkent region. Mass beatings and revenge-related conflicts occurred between the gangs. Security forces conducted a special operation and detained a total of 13 gang members. Investigation is currently underway. What secrets lie behind this incident involving mass beatings and revenge?

Chronology of the conflict

First clash: one of the groups beat their rivals using caps and baseball bats, 4 people were imprisoned.

Revenge: remaining free representatives of the second group inflicted severe injuries on the rival as a retaliatory strike.

Special operation: another 9 people were arrested, a total of 13 people are under investigation.

Detainees and charges

One of the detainees is suspected of promoting religious extremism on social networks.

Criminal cases were initiated under "Hooliganism" and other criminal articles.

"Security forces in Tashkent region halted the activities of criminal groups," UzNews reported.

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