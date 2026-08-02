Criminal clash in Charvak: 13 people detained

·120·Society
Criminal clash in Charvak: 13 people detained

A power struggle broke out between criminal groups over the beaches of the Charvak reservoir in Tashkent region. Mass beatings and revenge-related conflicts occurred between the gangs. Security forces conducted a special operation and detained a total of 13 gang members. Investigation is currently underway. What secrets lie behind this incident involving mass beatings and revenge?

Chronology of the conflict

  • First clash: one of the groups beat their rivals using caps and baseball bats, 4 people were imprisoned.

  • Revenge: remaining free representatives of the second group inflicted severe injuries on the rival as a retaliatory strike.

  • Special operation: another 9 people were arrested, a total of 13 people are under investigation.

Detainees and charges

  • One of the detainees is suspected of promoting religious extremism on social networks.

  • Criminal cases were initiated under "Hooliganism" and other criminal articles.

"Security forces in Tashkent region halted the activities of criminal groups," UzNews reported.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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