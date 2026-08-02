"Trabzonspor" Targets Shomurodov: Will Turkey Form the Most Dangerous Attack?

According to the influential Turkish website trhaber.com.tr Trabzonspor intends to significantly strengthen its attack in the battle for the championship in the new season. In recent weeks, the club brought in 18-year-old central forward Renato Mitongo from Belgian side Standard for a large fee. However, the management and coaching staff are exploring opportunities to sign experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov from Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Trabzon outfit is showing serious interest in the Uzbek footballer. The team aims to compete strongly in three competitions simultaneously. It is noted that the plan is to form a tandem with Paul Onuachu, while young Mitongo is viewed as an investment for the future.

Shomurodov's experience in the Turkish Super Lig, physical strength, and ability to play in multiple attacking positions are crucial factors for Trabzonspor. If the transfer goes through, the Eldor and Onuachu duo could further improve upon last season's tally of 44 goals. New tactical options will open up for the coaching staff.

The club also intends to maintain financial balance. There are plans to strengthen the flanks, midfield, and defensive line. The final decision on Shomurodov's transfer will depend on his valuation and the players leaving the team.

At the same time, it is noted that Eldor has received offers not only from Turkey but also from Russian and Saudi Arabian clubs. Major changes in the Uzbek forward's career are quite likely before the summer transfer window closes.

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