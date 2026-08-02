A powerful explosion occurred during a banquet at the Balzi Rossi restaurant. Investigative authorities classified the incident as a terrorist act. What secrets lie behind this event?

The explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant in Moscow shocked not only the city's residents but all of Russia. There are fatalities and numerous injuries resulting from the explosion — the intrigue of the story is at the end of the article!

What happened?

The explosion took place on August 1 during a banquet at the Balzi Rossi restaurant on Kudrin Square.

The restaurant was closed at the time and booked for a private party of 50 people.

Witnesses state that the birthday of General Aleksandr Chayko was being celebrated.

Cause and details

Initially, a gas equipment flare-up was cited as the cause, but it was later revealed that an improvised explosive device had been detonated.

A woman attempted to smuggle the bomb inside disguised as a gift box, and the explosion occurred when a guard stopped her.

3 people died, and 21 were injured.

The explosion at the heavily guarded banquet was carried out using a bomb packed with metal balls.

Pursuit and hypotheses

It is suspected that the primary target of the terrorist attack was General Aleksandr Chayko, Head of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Chayko was appointed to his new position in May 2026, and this banquet was organized to celebrate both his birthday and the appointment.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under the terrorism statute.

VCHK-OGPU and other sources noted that high-ranking officials were present at the banquet.

Additional information

"Following the explosion, traffic on Kudrin Square was halted, and the Night Cycling Festival was postponed."

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