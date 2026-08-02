Manchester United, one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League, is showing interest in young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly, who plays for London's Arsenal. According to reports by The Independent, the Red Devils are preparing to take this unexpected step to capitalize on the financial situation in the transfer market and solve long-standing problems on the left side of their defense, reports Goal.com .

Although Lewis Hall of Newcastle United remains the priority transfer target for the Old Trafford hierarchy, the capabilities of academy product Lewis-Skelly are also being seriously evaluated. The Manchester management has been monitoring the player's performances for a long time and wants to test how realistic this deal is given that the London club will make major purchases in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal's Transfer Plans and Financial Pressure

Mikel Arteta's side aims to significantly strengthen their squad in the summer window. In particular, it was reported that the Gunners reached an agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Bruno Guimarães for £77 million plus add-ons. This acquisition is expected to allow Mikel Arteta to increase competitiveness in the middle of the pitch and compete successfully both domestically and in Europe.

However, the London club's purchases do not stop there. Amid the expiration of Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior's contract, Arsenal is reportedly ready to even alter its existing wage structure to secure his signature. Such massive transfers and huge financial expenditures could force the club to part ways with certain players or reconsider their futures.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's Role in the Season

Myles Lewis-Skelly himself became crucially important in the final weeks of the season, contributing to the team's pursuit of the title. Although he struggled a bit to get regular playing time at the start of the season, he managed to justify the coaching staff's trust. The player stands out for his ability to operate effectively both as a left-back and in central midfield.

Head coach Mikel Arteta previously commented on the young player's potential, noting that he had been demanding of him. Following the match against Fulham, Arteta admitted that he might have fully unlocked his pupil's potential a bit late, adding that throwing a player of such age into important matches requires a certain amount of risk, but he believed Lewis-Skelly was ready.