Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has addressed recent transfer rumors linking the club with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, stating that the team is setting extremely ambitious targets for the summer transfer window. According to Goal.com, the Gunners are closely monitoring the Real Madrid forward's contract situation and intend to bolster their squad with world-class players. This is reported by Goal .com.

Speaking to journalists after a convincing 4:1 victory over Girona, the Spanish tactician emphasized that the North London club is ready to act actively and aggressively in the transfer market. While Arteta was cautious when directly answering questions about the possibility of bringing Vinicius Junior to the club, he openly outlined the club's overarching plans.

Arsenal ready to show activity in the transfer market

According to Arteta, the team is working tirelessly to further strengthen and develop the squad. He noted that significant moves regarding transfers will take place in the coming weeks, because, like any ambitious club, Arsenal does not want to fall behind the competition.

"We are very active, working on improving and evolving the team. That's for sure," Arteta said at his post-match press conference. He also added that, given the rising level of competition, it is crucial to boost internal squad depth and fill any missing pieces within the team.

An uncertain future for the star and financial capabilities

The uncertainty surrounding Vinicius Junior's future at the Madrid club has fueled mounting speculation. Amidst the approaching expiration of his current contract with Real Madrid, reports suggest that Arsenal is even willing to adjust its financial and salary structure to bring the player to the English Premier League.

Previously, Mikel Arteta emphasized the necessity of transfers that would take the club to a completely new level. The signing of a Ballon d'Or contender would align perfectly with such global ambitions and has sparked immense excitement among Arsenal fans.